BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

