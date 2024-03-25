British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

