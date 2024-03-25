Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $585,990 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

