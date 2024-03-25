Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$319.85.

Shares of BYD opened at C$287.46 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$206.30 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$302.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$270.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

