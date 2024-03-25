Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

FUSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

FUSN stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

