Brokers Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$319.85.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$287.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$302.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$270.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$206.30 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

