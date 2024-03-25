Brokers Set Expectations for Decisive Dividend Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:DE)

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Decisive Dividend in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Shares of CVE DE opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.26. Decisive Dividend has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.50.

In related news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

