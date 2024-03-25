Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,792 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brookfield by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.3 %

BN opened at $41.78 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,206,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,516,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $689,851.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,206,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,516,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,632,412 shares of company stock valued at $21,503,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

