Brookline Capital Management Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.5 %

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Insider Activity

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

