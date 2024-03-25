Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

