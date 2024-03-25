Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,354 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

