Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,206 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,452,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $415.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.83 and its 200-day moving average is $389.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $300.67 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

