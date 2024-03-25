C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 90.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.