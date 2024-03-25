Carlson Capital Management Acquires 1,506 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.66 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

