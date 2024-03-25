Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUN

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.