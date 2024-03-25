CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $202,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

AMD opened at $179.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

