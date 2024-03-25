CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.92 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.