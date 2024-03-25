CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 428 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,391 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,196,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

