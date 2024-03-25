CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 605 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

