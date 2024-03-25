CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

