CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 16,841 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Celsius stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

