CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 429,604 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

