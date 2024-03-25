CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 7,450 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOW opened at $774.15 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.01 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $767.06 and its 200-day moving average is $677.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

