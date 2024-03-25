CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 102,062 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of T opened at $16.98 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

