CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 23,304 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

