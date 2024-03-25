CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 242 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $151.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.