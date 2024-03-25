CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.37 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,571.99 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,661.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,506.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.