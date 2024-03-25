CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of SHOP opened at $78.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 874.76 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

