CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.