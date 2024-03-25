CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.32 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 84,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 37,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $337.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

