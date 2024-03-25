CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.62 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 971,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 546,229 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 98,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,110,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after buying an additional 859,002 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

