CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $365,943,000 after buying an additional 112,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $104.73 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,656 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

