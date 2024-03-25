CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.02 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.