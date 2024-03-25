CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.32 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.