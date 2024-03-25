CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

