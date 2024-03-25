CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 58,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

