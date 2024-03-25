CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 13,682 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

