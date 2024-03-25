CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 3,492 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $513.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.68 and its 200 day moving average is $474.55. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $519.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

