CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $394.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.10 and its 200 day moving average is $330.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.29 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

