CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,479 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $255.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $257.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

