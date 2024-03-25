CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,686 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

