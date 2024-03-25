CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,212 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD opened at $122.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

