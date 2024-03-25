CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,387 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

