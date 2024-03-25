CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 414 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN opened at $82.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

