CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 507 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $255.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

