CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,169 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

