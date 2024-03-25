CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 724 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:IEX opened at $243.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.45. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
