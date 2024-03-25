CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NetApp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in NetApp by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $104.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $112.48.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,656 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

