CloudCommerce (CLWD) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CloudCommerce to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Get CloudCommerce alerts:

Risk and Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CloudCommerce and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 120 539 458 6 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 4.23%. Given CloudCommerce’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -2.83 CloudCommerce Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 3.29

CloudCommerce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CloudCommerce competitors beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.