Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $230,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after buying an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of AI opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.77. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

